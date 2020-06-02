      Weather Alert

Federal judge upholds use of sedative in Arkansas executions

Jun 1, 2020 @ 6:09pm

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld Arkansas’ execution process, rejecting death row inmates’ claims that the use of a sedative amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday ruled the state’s use of midazolam in lethal injections as constitutional and dismissed claims that less painful methods of execution are available. Attorneys for the inmates have said those alternatives include a firing squad and a barbiturate commonly used in physician assisted suicide. Arkansas doesn’t have any executions scheduled, and its supply of lethal injection drugs has expired.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand