      Weather Alert

Federal Moratorium On Evictions Extended

Mar 29, 2021 @ 1:04pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who’ve fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday moved to continue the pandemic-related protection, which had been scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

The moratorium is extended through the end of June.

The moratorium initially was put in place last year.

It provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the virus.

In February, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30.

#Trending
New Suicide Squad Trailer!!!
Bear Takes A Soak In The Jacuzz
A Drone Flying Through Nelchina Glacier.
Talent Doesn't Cost Money. Guy Builds His Own Drum Set, Cover's Tom Sawyer
Winery Will Pay $120,000 For You To Drink Wine and Live in Sonoma Rent Free
2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD