      Weather Alert

Federal stocks of protective equipment nearly depleted

Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:50pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients. The House Oversight committee has released documents showing that about 90% of all the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments. The remaining 10% is being held in reserve for federal workers. House Democrats say the Trump Administration is leaving states to fend for themselves, competing with each other and federal agencies in a free-for-all bidding war that drives up prices.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand