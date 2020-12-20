      Weather Alert

Feds remove about 750 square miles from Alaska lease sale

Dec 20, 2020 @ 8:30am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management said it will remove nearly 750 square miles from its Jan. 6 oil and gas lease sale for a part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The agency said Friday it would begin taking bids the following Monday for the rest of the land. The land management agency says it received substantive comments from Canadian officials, conservation groups, tribal organizations and others that resulted in its decision. The U.S. Congress in 2017 approved the development of oil and gas in the refuge’s coastal plain after many years of pushback by conservation groups and Alaska Native tribes.

 

