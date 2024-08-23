Feud Might Ruin The Possibility Of A “It Ends With Us” Sequel

Under normal Hollywood circumstances, a sequel to Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation “It Ends With Us” would be a no-brainer, slam dunk guaranteed sequel. It cost $25 million to make and so far has earned $180 million globally. Hoover’s followup to that story, “It Starts With Us” focuses on Lily (Blake Lively) and Atlas ( Brandon Sklenar), but Lily’s ex Ryle (Justin Baldoni) is still a major role.

Creative differences seem to be at the heart of the feud between Lively (also a producer) and Baldoni (director) that started a year ago. Reshoots after the writer’s strike led to two different cuts of the movie, Lively’s being reportedly the one in theaters. Baldoni’s production company has the rights to make “It Starts With Us”, so we shall see how this plays out. Hoping they can work it out as audiences agree the movie was great with this cast.