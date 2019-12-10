Fire displaces four US Army families on Alaska post
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) –
A fire in housing on a U.S. Army post in Alaska has displaced four families. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the fire broke out late Sunday night a four-unit housing structure on Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks. None of the residents were injured but a military police officer who responded to the fire was hurt. He was treated and released at the post hospital. An Army spokeswoman says the possible cause of the fire has not been released. The four families include 12 children. They will move into other housing on post.