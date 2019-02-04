Fire heavily damages east Anchorage sushi restaurant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Fire heavily damaged an Anchorage sushi restaurant Monday morning.

KTVA-TV reports the Anchorage Fire Department was summoned to Yakitori Sushi House at around 4:30 a.m.

Capt. Jay Bird tells KTUU-TV that heavy flames were visible from the right side of the building when the first fire engine arrived. Firefighters said no injuries were immediately reported.

By 5 a.m. heavy smoke stilled poured out of the restaurant and signage on the front of the building appeared to be melting.

The restaurant is in a strip mall with two other businesses across from the Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission on east Tudor Road.

Police closed eastbound lanes of the busy east-west road from 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

