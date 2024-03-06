First Graders Get Help With Reading From Foster Puppies

First grade teacher Brooke Hughes started fostering puppies while teaching remotely during the pandemic and wrote a proposal to bring them into the classroom once back in school.

She calls the program Foster Puppy Tales Therapy and it provides several benefits. The kids have to work really hard to earn their puppy time. If the puppies are sleeping when they earn their puppy time, they have to read to the puppies. If they are awake, they learn how to handle the puppies. Even the kids who didn’t like reading now can’t wait to read to the puppies!