KWHL KWHL Logo

First Graders Get Help With Reading From Foster Puppies

March 6, 2024 8:31AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

First grade teacher Brooke Hughes started fostering puppies while teaching remotely during the pandemic and wrote a proposal to bring them into the classroom once back in school.

She calls the program Foster Puppy Tales Therapy and it provides several benefits. The kids have to work really hard to earn their puppy time. If the puppies are sleeping when they earn their puppy time, they have to read to the puppies. If they are awake, they learn how to handle the puppies. Even the kids who didn’t like reading now can’t wait to read to the puppies!

Recently Played

Nice To Know YouIncubus
2:37pm
Dark VoidAsking Alexandria
2:35pm
PlushStone Temple Pilots
2:30pm
Bleed It OutLinkin Park
2:27pm
MotherDanzig
2:17pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Josey Scott's Saliva Live at Koots March 30th!
2

Shooting stuns indigenous whaling village on Alaska’s desolate North Slope
3

Assault claims roil Iditarod sled dog race as 2 top mushers are disqualified, then 1 reinstated
4

Man found guilty of murder in Alaska Native woman’s killing that was captured on stolen memory card
5

Taylor Swift Gives Her Hat To A Young Fan In Sydney With Incurable Brain Cancer