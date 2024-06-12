KWHL KWHL Logo

First Responders Have To Free A Toddler From A Piece Of Mommy’s Decor

June 12, 2024 9:50AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Little Donnie found himself in a pickle…or pineapple…when he wedged himself inside a garden stool you can find at Michael’s. Mom could get the top half out but not the bottom half, so she had to call 9-1-1 for their help getting him out.

When they were able to cut it off him, Donnie was back to running around like nothing happened. Mom said she should have expected this kind of excitement from Donnie since he was born in the hospital elevator!

