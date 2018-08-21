Fish heads dumped near Alaska school attracts bear, police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are looking for a man who dumped fish heads in woods near an elementary school.

The perpetrator won’t have to clean them up. A grizzly bear took care of that.

The fish dumper, however, faces a $300 fine for discarding garbage that attracts animals.

Alaska families regularly catch dozens of salmon and are urged to properly dispose of heads and guts.

The incident occurred July 31 at Ravenwood Elementary School.

A summer school host spotted a man and a boy on an all-terrain vehicle with coolers. The host found the fish heads behind the school but they were gone a day later.

The host said a bear seen in the past 24 hours likely cleaned up the fish pile.

A school security camera captured the suspect’s image.

