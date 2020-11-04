      Weather Alert

Fisherman dies in Alaska after fall from boat, police say

Nov 4, 2020 @ 12:24pm

A man has died after falling off his 75-foot (23-meter) fishing boat and into an Alaska harbor.

Ronald Cameron, 65, drowned on Monday in a harbor in Sitka after trying to tie up his Washington state-based fishing boat in sizable winds, The Bellingham Herald reported.

Sitka police said they received a report of a person floating face down in the water. Authorities located Cameron’s body and emergency workers pulled him from the water, police said in a statement.

Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.

#Trending
Dave Grohl for FreshPotix | It Works (kinda)
RIP Sean Connery
Wondering What The Alaskan Ballot Measures Mean? I Can Help.
Stress and Life Skills
The McRib Is Coming Back