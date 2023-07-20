KWHL KWHL Logo

Flight Attendant Saves A Honeymoon From Not Happening

July 20, 2023 5:33AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This would be THE WORST. You just got married, on your way to a cruise for your Honeymoon…best time of your life!  Except you’re sobbing on the flight because you realize you left your passport AT HOME.

That was Lawryn Fellwock’s life as she and new hubby Joe were ready to board their Michigan flight to board a cruise in Puerto Rico.  Enter our hero, Dusty the Delta flight attendant, who sprang into action to save the couple’s honeymoon. Joe’s sister handed the passport off to Dusty, he flew with it from Michigan to Georgia. There, Dusty passed it off to another flight attendant, who carried the passport to Puerto Rico and left the passport at the check-in desk for Lawryn. The Fellwocks say Dusty is now a part of the family!

#notallheroeswearcapes #someareflightattendantsnamedDusty

Recently Played

Master Of PuppetsMetallica|
5:52am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nothing More's Justin Hawkins Makes Statement About Running His Girlfriend Over With a Truck
2

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
3

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations
4

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations
5

Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says