Florida docking plan in the works for ill-fated cruise ships

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s working with Holland America on a detailed docking plan that would require two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated cruise to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida’s already-stressed hospitals. A Coast Guard official told the Broward County Commission that if a unified command of state, local and federal officials can’t unanimously agree on what to do with the people on the two ships now headed to Florida, then they’ll punt the decision to Washington. Passengers are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark despite a coronavirus outbreak on board.