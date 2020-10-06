Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Several voting and minority rights groups are suing Florida in attempt to extend the voting registration deadline. Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline Tuesday after he said heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system Monday night. That potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. But the suing groups that at least two additional days are needed to give those denied access enough time to learn of the extension and respond. They said that anything less is voter suppression. The groups include Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority and Organize Florida. No hearing has been set.