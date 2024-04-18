Flying Cat Racks Up More Thank 60 MILLION Views
A video of a “flying cat” has racked up 60 MILLION views on TikTok this week.
A woman in Chicago posted it after her cat Remi got spooked and jumped across the entire room. Her other cat had knocked a coat off a coat rack, and that’s what caused it. WARNING: THERE IS A SWEAR WORD
@mags_therescue The way weve been laughing at this for days P.S. Remi is totally fine he landed on a toy #fypageシ #fyp #foryoupageofficial #foryou #bengalcat #catsoftiktok #bengalcatsoftiktok #cat #funnycat
The cat is fine BTW!