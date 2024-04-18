Flying Cat Racks Up More Thank 60 MILLION Views

funny cat looking shocked with mouth open portrait on green background with copy space

A video of a “flying cat” has racked up 60 MILLION views on TikTok this week.

A woman in Chicago posted it after her cat Remi got spooked and jumped across the entire room. Her other cat had knocked a coat off a coat rack, and that’s what caused it. WARNING: THERE IS A SWEAR WORD

The cat is fine BTW!