Food Bank of Alaska receives 120,000-pound donation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Food Bank of Alaska is replenishing its pantry with a 120,000-pound (54,000-kilogram) donation.

KTVA reports ConocoPhillips employees made the donation as part of United Way’s yearly Day of Caring food drive.

Food bank CEO Jim Baldwin says his organization is “a bit leaner” as it comes off summer months. He says the donation means the food bank is better prepared for colder weather and the holiday season.

The food bank says food insecurity is a problem in the state.

