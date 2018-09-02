Food Truck Opens While Stuck In Traffic Jam Behind Crash On Highway

A fiery crash led to both sides of the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles shut down for hours.

Motorists on both sides had to sit and wait for the wreckage to be cleared before they could make their way on. However, it could have been a lot worse.

Stuck amongst the thousands of motorists was a food truck, who decided to open for business while people waited for the fiery crash to be dealt with.

The tanker initially crashed around 5:30 am, shutting down traffic both ways. Eastbound lanes were finally opened around 8am.

Via ABC7