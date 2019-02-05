Forest Service reschedules meeting on Alaska timber sales

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has rescheduled a public meeting about planned timber sales in southeast Alaska.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the federal agency has scheduled the meeting for Feb. 20 in Klawock on Prince of Wales Island after it was announced and then canceled within a week last month.

The agency had worked on the timber sales project, which could take place on Prince of Wales Island, during the partial government shutdown, prompting criticism by environmental groups.

Buck Lindekugel, an attorney with the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, says the agency should not have been working on the project, but he’s pleased the Forest Service is taking more time consider his objections.