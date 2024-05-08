KWHL KWHL Logo

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video

May 8, 2024 7:19AM AKDT
Share
BURTONSVILLE, MD - JUNE 01: Magicicada periodical cicadas, members of Brood X, cluster on a plant at Fairland Recreational Park June 01, 2021 in Burtonsville, Maryland. Billions of periodical cicadas are emerging from the soil in the eastern United States and Midwest to molt, mate, lay eggs and die after living underground for 17 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

People are obsessed with cicadas right now so forest workers in Illinois decided to educate the public about them . . . by dressing up like them and acting out their life cycle. And it’s kind of Internet GOLD.

First, the female climbs out of the ground and makes her way up a tree while a guy narrates. Then another worker dressed as a male cicada used a bongo-style thing to simulate the sound they make to attract females. The costumes and pick up line are NEXT LEVEL. LOL

 

@dupageforest 17-year periodical cicadas are just about to emerge in DuPage! Forest Preserve District ecology supervisor Tom Velat walks us through the fascinating life cycle of a 17-year cicada with some help from District staff. #cicada #cicadas #cicadatok #cicadaseason #longervideos ♬ original sound – DuPage County Forest Preserve

Recently Played

S!ckThe Warning
8:05pm
Cant StopRed Hot Chili Peppers
8:01pm
I Am The BullgodKid Rock
7:49pm
Screaming SuicideMetallica
7:44pm
Bark At The MoonOzzy Osbourne
7:40pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital
2

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center
3

Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak
4

Iditarod says new burled arch will be in place for ’25 race after current finish line arch collapses
5

Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health