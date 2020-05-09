      Weather Alert

Former Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott dies at age 77

May 8, 2020 @ 6:14pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Byron Mallott, who served as Alaska’s lieutenant governor as part of a “unity ticket” with Gov. Bill Walker, has died. Matt Carle with Sealaska says Mallott died Friday at age 77. Mallott had longstanding ties to the Alaska Native corporation. His son, Anthony Mallott, is its current CEO. Walker called Mallott’s death a huge shock and said the two maintained a relationship since leaving office in 2018. He said his last communication Mallott was about 10 days ago. Mallott resigned shortly before the 2018 election for what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand