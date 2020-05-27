      Weather Alert

Former Alaska state Rep. Bob Lynn dies at age 87

May 26, 2020 @ 5:27pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska state Rep. Bob Lynn has died. He was 87. Lynn’s son says the longtime former Republican lawmaker from Anchorage had been dealing with health issues. Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered flags be lowered in Lynn’s honor. Lynn was first elected to the state House in 2002. He eventually was unseated by Chris Birch, who won the 2016 primary over Lynn. Lynn last year moved to California, the state where he was born. He maintained a prolific social media presence, frequently posting photos and stories.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand