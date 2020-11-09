Former Bethel principal to enter child coercion guilty plea
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Court documents say a former Bethel elementary school principal has reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to federal charges of attempted sexual coercion of a minor. KYUK-AM reported former Gladys Jung Elementary School Principal Christopher Carmichael will plead guilty to knowingly attempting to entice or coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity in exchange for dismissal of other charges. A 14-year-old girl claimed in June 2019 that Carmichael sexually assaulted her. Police in Bethel investigated by posing as the girl’s 13-year-old cousin online. Officials say Carmichael sent sexually explicit messages and asked for a meeting in Anchorage. Carmichael’s lawyer on Monday declined comment.