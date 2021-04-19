      Weather Alert

Former Blazer Star Announces Death Of Eldest Child

Apr 19, 2021 @ 12:01pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Antron Pippen, the son of a Basketball Hall of Famer and once a top college prospect, has died.

Former Blazer Scottie Pippen announced the death on his social media platforms, saying his oldest child died Sunday.

He did not give a cause.

Antron Pippen was an accomplished high school player in Georgia, then played college basketball at South Georgia Tech and Texas A&M International.

Antron Pippen was 33 years old.

Scottie Pippen played in Portland from 1999-2003.

