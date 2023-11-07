KWHL KWHL Logo

Former Child Star Evan Ellingson Dead At 35

November 7, 2023 6:19AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Another tragic passing of someone gone way too soon. Former child actor Evan Ellingson died Sunday at age 35. An official cause hasn’t yet been determined. His father revealed his son struggled with drugs in the past was was doing much better lately.

He had small roles on General Hospital, Mad TV and Titus before he starred on sitcom Complete Savages. He was also in the movie My Sister’s Keeper.  His last role was over a decade ago as Kyle Harmon, the son of Lt. Horatio Caine and Julia Winston, on CSI: Miami.

Recently Played

Everything ZenBush
4:40am
SpotlightFozzy
4:36am
Like A StoneAudioslave
4:31am
Give It AwayRed Hot Chili Peppers
4:26am
Second ChanceShinedown
4:20am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

All Hallows Eve
2

Rippin N Rockin
3

Happy Birthday Marty
4

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
5

An Alaska State Trooper fatally shoots a man seen brandishing a rifle outside motel, authorities say