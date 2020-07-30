      Weather Alert

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Jul 30, 2020 @ 10:42am

By LISA J. ADAMS WAGNER Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74. A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

