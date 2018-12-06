Former hockey coach sentenced for abusing children

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A former Kenai Peninsula hockey coach has been sentenced to 62 years in prison for sexually abusing children and possessing child pornography.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports 57-year-old Bradley Elliott worked as a junior varsity hockey coach at Kenai Central High School for the 2005-06 school year.

He assisted with the hockey program at Soldotna High for three seasons from 2007 to 2010.

He was sentenced Monday.

Elliott had pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including six counts of sexual abuse of a minor, eight counts of indecent photography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Victims in February sued the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and the Kenai Peninsula Hockey Association, claiming negligent hiring, training and supervision practices.