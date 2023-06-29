KWHL KWHL Logo

Former NFL-Quarterback Ryan Mallet Among String Of Rip Current Drownings

June 29, 2023 8:35AM AKDT
There have been a rash of rip current drownings in the Panama City and Destin areas…among those, a former NFL star. Ryan Mallet, former QB for the Patriots and Ravens, was swimming on a sand dune when he got caught in a rip current and was unresponsive after being pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say there have been 55 deaths this year so far, mostly when swimmers were ignoring the warning flag system.

