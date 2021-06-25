      Weather Alert

Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison

Jun 25, 2021 @ 11:57am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. But it’s not clear yet where Chauvin will begin serving that sentence. Since his April conviction, Chauvin has been held at the state’s only maximum security prison, in Oak Park Heights. People don’t typically go to a prison while waiting for sentencing but Chauvin is there for security reasons. Oak Park Heights has what the Department of Corrections calls Minnesota’s “most secure” unit to separate individuals from others in the prison.

