Former VP Pence Calls On GOP To Stop Lashing Out At FBI

August 17, 2022 8:56AM AKDT
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is imploring fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home.

And Pence is denouncing calls by some of the former president’s allies to defund the FBI, saying that is “just as wrong” a push by Democratic activists to shift money from police.

Pence also says he’d give “due consideration” if asked to testify before the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence’s pleas for restraint come as law enforcement officials warn of an escalating number of violent threats targeting federal agents and government facilities since agents last week searched Mar-a-Lago.

