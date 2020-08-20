      Weather Alert

Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty

Aug 20, 2020 @ 8:59am

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall in federal court Thursday, hours after he was pulled from a yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested.

Bannon becomes the latest in a long list of Trump allies to be charged with a crime.

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say the organizers of the “We Build The Wall” group raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors and pledged that 100% of the money would be used for the project.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.