KWHL KWHL Logo

Fourth Grader Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver

June 22, 2023 6:00AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A Baltimore fourth grader has saved a classmate’s life by carrying out the Heimlich maneuver in school.

Jace Wiggins is 9 and knew how to perform the Heimlich maneuver thanks to his mom teaching him…and that came in handy when a classmate choked on a water bottle cap during an end-of-year class party last week.

Jace said: “We were just having fun in the music room listening to music,” “She went to go have a drink of water and next minute she was chewing on a cap and drinking water and it must have went down.”

It took three tries before the cap was dislodged. “I was kind of scared, but I just got behind her and did the Heimlich maneuver.”

His mom is a certified CPR instructor and taught him when he was 7. She said, “The school called and said your son saved someone’s life and when he called I think that his adrenaline was rushing and I’m like what do you mean you did all of this and he said ‘I just did it.’ “

Recently Played

Cult Of PersonalityLiving Colour
4:22am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
4:18am
Push ItStatic-x
4:16am
PlushStone Temple Pilots
4:11am
Another Celebration At The End Of The WorldMammoth (wvh)
4:06am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Did Aliens Land In This Las Vegas Backyard?
2

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
3

Military Dad Travels 30 Hours To Surprise Daughter At Graduation
4

Tom Holland Will NEVER Do Another ‘Lip Sync Battle’
5

Viral Tik Toker Updates Followers On Her Quest To Find “Cute Coffee Shop Boy”