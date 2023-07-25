KWHL KWHL Logo

French’s Mustard Skittles Now Exist

July 25, 2023 8:13AM AKDT
Multicolored candies for use as background. Closeup.

Was anyone truly asking for this? No. Yet we now live in a world where French’s Mustard Skittles exist.

On Tuesday, the mustard company and candy brand announced a collaboration ahead of National Mustard Day on August 5. “SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” wrote Mars marketing director Ro Cheng in a press release. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with French’s to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day.

 

 While the unique combo will be available at pop-up events in select cities, you can sign up for the online sweepstakes to win your own bag HERE. Why or why wouldn’t you want to try this? What is the weirdest flavor combo you’ve ever tried? What is a weird food combo that you love?

