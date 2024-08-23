KWHL KWHL Logo

Friends Find A Missing Biker After Police Search Failed

August 23, 2024 7:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A 24-year-old biker in Idaho named Zachary DeMoss got separated from his friends while out on a ride this month, and was missing for five days.  Police couldn’t find him and were winding down their search. 

But two friends, Greg and Danielle Commons, decided they’d ride out to the area to look for him themselves, and found him lying next to a river barely alive.  Greg’s son and DeMoss went to high school together and are good friends. Commons said he approached their search on if he was riding with friends and got separated, what would be the most logical thing to do? They almost didn’t look where they found him because of all the campers, thinking surely somebody would have seen it. But they didn’t…until the Commons did. 

“I come around the corner and I see this F-150 sitting in this pullout and out of the corner of my eye I see a guy laying by the river,” Greg said. “Zach rolls over and he opens his eyes, and he say ‘Hey man I have been in a wreck,’” Greg said. “I just thought there’s no way we just found him.”

After Greg found DeMoss, he hit an SOS button on his Garmin Inreach device and law enforcement were there within minutes.  “Zach was tough enough to hold out for five days on that mountain while he saw people walking by,” Greg said. “He tried to holler at them and they didn’t hear.”

DeMoss’s mother started a GoFund me to help with medical bills.

 

Recently Played

Coming UndoneKorn
12:44pm
Coming UndoneKorn
12:44pm
VilifiedJerry Cantrell
12:40pm
Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
12:35pm
BrokenSeether
12:31pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week
2

US Coast Guard patrol spots Russian military ship off Alaska islands
3

Alaska State Troopers beat, stunned and used dog in violent arrest of wrong man, charges say
4

Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections
5

Pawn Shop Starts GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Vet Selling Jewelry For Rent