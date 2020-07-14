      Weather Alert

Future of Alaska Sealife Center in jeopardy

Jul 14, 2020 @ 9:03am

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Sealife Center is in jeopardy of closing after concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have drastically reduced visitation rates. KTUU-TV reported Monday that a decision will be made on Oct. 1 regarding the future of the aquarium. As revenue from visits has whittled, the center has seen the costs of caring for its more than 4,000 animals stay stagnant. The CEO of the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward, Tara Reimer, said over half of the aquarium’s revenue derives from visitors. The Sealife Center is the second-largest employer in the 39th largest city in the state.

