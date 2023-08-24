Fyre Festival II Tickets Are Sold Out

Everyone probably by now know the story of Fyre Festival and the epic disaster it was. Netflix did a documentary on it.

Well, the man behind it (who went to jail over it), Billy McFarland, is getting the saddle again and selling out tickets for 2.0. Here’s the best part: there’s no date, no artists, and a vague location (the Caribbean.) Sounds fun. How in the world did he get investors involved again? McFarland talked to TMZ about how a Broadway musical came to be, and that opened some doors.

Gotta give the guy credit for staying committed to the bit. LOL