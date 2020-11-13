      Weather Alert

Galvin concedes to Young in Alaska U.S. House race

Nov 13, 2020 @ 2:06pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin has conceded to Republican Rep. Don Young. This is her second loss to the long-serving congressman. She fell short in her last race against him in 2018. Galvin, an education advocate, was the Democratic nominee in this year’s race. She says she called to congratulate Young and left him a voicemail. Young announced Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Associated Press called the race for Young on Wednesday, the day after state election officials began counting thousands of outstanding absentee, early and other ballots.

 

