Galvin, Young accuse each of other of lying during debate

Oct 23, 2020 @ 9:22am

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young and his challenger Alyse Galvin accused each other of lying during a spirited debate Thursday night in Anchorage. Galvin, who is an independent, said she was tired of Young lying about her positions in campaign ads. She said she does not support the so-called Green New Deal, Medicare for all or culling Second Amendment rights. Young, who is the longest serving Republican ever in the U.S. House, said Galvin was the one lying. She has claimed he misses votes and has lost his clout in Washington. He countered that President Donald Trump signed two bills this week that he co-sponsored.

