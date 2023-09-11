George Clooney Selling His Lake Como Villa For $107 Million
September 11, 2023 8:26AM AKDT
George Clooney is reportedly selling his famous estate in Lake Como, Italy, for a whopping $107 million. He bought the home in 2002 for about $10 million, so not a bad return on that investment if he gets his asking price. It’s right by the villa where Anakin and Padme got married in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. An insider told Page Six “It’s very quiet. No advertising. No press—just high net worth [prospective buyers].”
It was reported just a month ago they were moving into the villa with their twins.