George Clooney Teases Another “Oceans” Movie

George Clooney said in an Uproxx interview that Oceans 11 may get a new sequel: “We have a really good script for another Oceans now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script.”

George Clooney Says a ‘Great Script’ for New ‘Ocean’s’ Movie Exists, but He Won’t Call It ‘Ocean’s 14’: ‘We May End Up Doing Another One’ https://t.co/DjN20MuPBb — Variety (@Variety) December 13, 2023

The idea has been kicked around for awhile, as Clooney was asked a year ago about it on the red carpet.

MORE HERE