George Clooney To Make His Broadway Debut

May 14, 2024 6:11AM AKDT
After directing The Boys in the Boat, now George Clooney has his eye on Broadway.

He will make his debut in the play Good Night, and Good Luck in spring 2025. The play, co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov, is based on their 2005 film of the same name, which Clooney also directed.  In the stage show, Clooney will portray iconic broadcast news journalist Edward R. Murrow.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said in a statement.

 

