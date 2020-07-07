      Weather Alert

Georgia Gov. authorizes Guard troops after 8-year-old killed

Jul 7, 2020 @ 9:47am

By BEN NADLER and JEFF MARTIN Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of National Guard troops after a weekend of violence where an 8-year-old girl and four others were killed. Troops will provide support at certain locations including the Capitol and governor’s mansion, freeing up state law enforcement resources to patrol other areas. The killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police say the car she was in tried to get through an illegal barricade placed near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams