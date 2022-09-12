Watch
Get A Sneak Peek At The Next Season Of “The Masked Singer”
September 11, 2022 4:04PM AKDT
Premieres Wednesday, September 21st at 8pm on FOX!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_GrXoe1egE
