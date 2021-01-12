Ghislaine Maxwell appeals bail rejection in sex abuse case
NEW YORK (AP) — The British socialite awaiting trial on charges that she recruited girls in the 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse is appealing a judge’s order that she remain jailed. Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell notified a trial judge Monday of plans to appeal her decision two weeks ago to reject a $28.5 million bail package for Maxwell. The notice of appeal was posted publicly on Tuesday. A federal judge in Manhattan said the bail package proposed by defense lawyers only strengthened her confidence that her decision over the summer to keep Maxwell incarcerated until the July trial was correct. Maxwell pleaded not guilty after her July arrest.