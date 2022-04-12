Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67
Today we lost another comedy legend. Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67..
In a statement from his family released Tuesday, they announced, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”.
It didn’t matter if it was a movie, a commercial or a comedy show/roast he always made me laugh. RIP Gilbert.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9LKMm1GX_M