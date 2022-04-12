      Weather Alert

Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67

Apr 12, 2022 @ 12:16pm
Today we lost another comedy legend. Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67..

In a statement from his family released Tuesday, they announced, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”.

It didn’t matter if it was a movie, a commercial or a comedy show/roast he always made me laugh. RIP Gilbert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9LKMm1GX_M

#Trending
The Batman Coming To HBO Max & HBO
The Man Who's Living On Beer For Lent
Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67
Idaho Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks New Abortion Law
Proud Boy Leader Pleads Guilty To His Role On January 6th
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On