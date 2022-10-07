KWHL KWHL Logo

Gisele Bunchen Seen Without Her Wedding Band Amid Rumors Of Divorce

October 7, 2022 4:41AM AKDT
Share
Gisele Bunchen Seen Without Her Wedding Band Amid Rumors Of Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen have been dogged by rumors of divorce before, but now comes word they may have retained divorce attorneys.

At the root of their issues seems to be Brady unretiring. Her career has taken a backseat for the last 14 years so Brady could pursue football, and when he announced his retirement earlier this year, she indicated it was her time to work on projects.

But now that he’s back with the Bucs, sources say she feels he’s choosing his career over family.

Will this be the final straw?

Recently Played

Fell On Black DaysSoundgarden|
7:25pm
SuperchargedAyron Jones |
7:22pm
Tippa My TongueRed Hot Chili Peppers|
7:18pm
BlurryPuddle Of Mudd|
7:14pm
Enter SandmanMetallica|
7:09pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
2

Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, ‘squishes’ pickup
3

Maine man sentenced for 1993 rape, murder of woman in Alaska
4

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village
5

Anchorage pilot killed in small plane crash near Skwentna