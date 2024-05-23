KWHL KWHL Logo

Glen Powell Is Moving To Texas To Be Near Family

May 23, 2024 7:07AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Tom Cruise told Glen Powell when “Top Gun: Maverick” came out, his world was “going to get really loud” . Cruise told him it’s his “choice how much you turn the volume up or down.”

He’s choosing to turn that volume down by moving back to Austin, Texas to be near family. He’s not leaving the business of Hollywood, just the city. He said he enjoys doing the press tours, but felt the need to be closer to family after all the attention he and co-star Sydney Sweeney got promoting their movie, “Anyone But You.” Rumors swirled they had an affair and that translated to the movie becoming one of the highest grossing films of the year so far.

