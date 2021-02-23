Golden lion steps down after decades at Anchorage hotel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The golden lion that has stood watch at the Anchorage hotel named after it has been retired because the building is changes hands. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the nearly 50-year-old stuffed lion was moved from its home at the Best Western Golden Lion Hotel in Midtown Anchorage last week. The hotel was bought in December by the Municipality of Anchorage with plans to convert the property into a drug and alcohol treatment center. The lion was shot in Uganda in 1972 by original hotel owner Jerry Groseclose. The preserved predator will be stored until a permanent home is found.