      Weather Alert

GOP lawmakers reject Michigan’s virus order; Whitmer unfazed

Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:58pm

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has refused to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration. It also voted Thursday to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s authority and actions to combat the pandemic. The unfazed governor issued new orders declaring states of emergency and disaster. A court fight is looming. The emergency is the basis for Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, which she says has saved lives. The Legislature’s steps came as hundreds of conservative activists returned to the Capitol to denounce Whitmer’s stay-home measure. The coronavirus has infected more than 41,000 Michigan residents and contributed to the deaths of nearly 3,800.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!