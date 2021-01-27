      Weather Alert

Governor Dunleavy plans to deliver annual address remotely

Jan 26, 2021 @ 5:00pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to deliver his State of the State address remotely this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His office says the speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, and that the Republican will deliver it from his office in Anchorage. Traditionally, governors deliver their annual speech in the House chamber to a joint session of the Alaska House and Senate. Governors typically use their speech to highlight key pieces of their agenda. Dunleavy’s office cited “complications” created by the pandemic in announcing plans for a speech that it said would be streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and carried on a public affairs channel.

 

