      Weather Alert

Governor Dunleavy recovering from virus, promotes vaccine

Mar 8, 2021 @ 8:27am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy says he is feeling better after contracting the coronavirus last month. Dunleavy said last Friday that his voice still gets slightly hoarse if he talks for too long, but that his other symptoms are now mild. Dunleavy says he had a bad headache, fever, chills and body aches for a several days. The Republican was scheduled to finish his isolation period on Saturday. The state health department says there have been more than 56,000 coronavirus cases and 301 virus-related deaths in the state as of last Friday. The coronavirus has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

 

#Trending
Metallica Celebrate 'Master of Puppets' Anniversary, Perform Battery on Colbert
Alaska governor, political blogger agree to settle lawsuit
US Warns Of Military Response To Rocket Attack On Iraq Base
Biden Urges Senate Dems To Rally Behind $1.9T Virus Bill
Search on for Alaska helicopter piloted by former tribal official